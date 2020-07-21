Coronavirus: 30 London, Ont., charities receive nearly $900,000 in federal grants

Send this page to someone via email

The London Community Foundation (LCF) awarded nearly $900,000 in grants through the Emergency Community Support Fund to support 30 local charities during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The $898,030 in grants is part of the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF), funded by the Government of Canada.

“The non-profit sector has been deeply impacted by the pandemic and we’re proud to provide support through this national initiative,” said Martha Powell, the president of the London Community Foundation.

Grants range from $4,000 to $75,000 and support a wide range of pandemic-related needs, such as obtaining equipment and resources to move programming online, as well as basic necessities such as grocery gift cards and counselling services.

The following local organizations received ECSF funding from LCF:

$35,300, Ark Aid Street Mission

$50,503, Canadian Mental Health Association – Ontario Division

$14,000, Canadian National Institute for the Blind

$75,000, Carrefour des Femmes du Sud-Ouest de l’Ontario

$54,000, Childcan, the Childhood Cancer Research Association

$2,500, Diabetes Canada

$5,400, Easter Seals Ontario

$15,124, Epilepsy London & Area

$16,400, Habitat for Humanity Heartland Ontario

$20,000, Independent Living Centre London and Area

$7,000, Literacy Link South Central

$30,000, London Community Dental Alliance

$25,000, London Family Court Clinic

$70,000, London Muslim Mosque

$15,000, Middlesex London Health Unit

$5,000, Ontario Parents Advocating for Children with Cancer

$7,500, Parkinson Society Southwestern Ontario

$66,000, Quad County Support Services

$53,168, Regional HIV/AIDS Connection

$45,500, SOAHAC

$50,000, St. Stephen’s House of London

$25,000, St. Joseph’s Hospice London

$6,000, Tetra Society of North America

$40,000, Thames Valley Education Foundation

$4,000, The Crochet Club of London

$10,000, The London Cross Cultural Learner Centre

$29,700, United Jewish Appeal

$20,000, Wellspring London

$52,500, Make-Way – Yotuni Charitable Initiative

$48,405 Youth Centre for Change

