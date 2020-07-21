Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: 30 London, Ont., charities receive nearly $900,000 in federal grants

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 4:23 pm
The $898,030 in grants is part of the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF), funded by the Government of Canada.
The $898,030 in grants is part of the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF), funded by the Government of Canada. Kevan D. Ashworth / The Canadian Press

The London Community Foundation (LCF) awarded nearly $900,000 in grants through the Emergency Community Support Fund to support 30 local charities during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The $898,030 in grants is part of the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF), funded by the Government of Canada.

Read more: London Community Foundation pulls planned funding for Back to the River project

“The non-profit sector has been deeply impacted by the pandemic and we’re proud to provide support through this national initiative,” said Martha Powell, the president of the London Community Foundation.

Grants range from $4,000 to $75,000 and support a wide range of pandemic-related needs, such as obtaining equipment and resources to move programming online, as well as basic necessities such as grocery gift cards and counselling services.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Coronavirus: London-area hospitals receive PPE donation from public school board

The following local organizations received ECSF funding from LCF:

Trending Stories
  • $35,300, Ark Aid Street Mission
  • $50,503, Canadian Mental Health Association – Ontario Division
  • $14,000, Canadian National Institute for the Blind
  • $75,000, Carrefour des Femmes du Sud-Ouest de l’Ontario
  • $54,000, Childcan, the Childhood Cancer Research Association
  • $2,500, Diabetes Canada
  • $5,400, Easter Seals Ontario
  • $15,124, Epilepsy London & Area
  • $16,400, Habitat for Humanity Heartland Ontario
  • $20,000, Independent Living Centre London and Area
  • $7,000, Literacy Link South Central
  • $30,000, London Community Dental Alliance
  • $25,000, London Family Court Clinic
  • $70,000, London Muslim Mosque
  • $15,000, Middlesex London Health Unit
  • $5,000, Ontario Parents Advocating for Children with Cancer
  • $7,500, Parkinson Society Southwestern Ontario
  • $66,000, Quad County Support Services
  • $53,168, Regional HIV/AIDS Connection
  • $45,500, SOAHAC
  • $50,000, St. Stephen’s House of London
  • $25,000, St. Joseph’s Hospice London
  • $6,000, Tetra Society of North America
  • $40,000, Thames Valley Education Foundation
  • $4,000, The Crochet Club of London
  • $10,000, The London Cross Cultural Learner Centre
  • $29,700, United Jewish Appeal
  • $20,000, Wellspring London
  • $52,500, Make-Way – Yotuni Charitable Initiative
  • $48,405 Youth Centre for Change
Coronavirus: Kids Help Phone provides lifeline to Indigenous youth struggling during pandemic
Coronavirus: Kids Help Phone provides lifeline to Indigenous youth struggling during pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19LondonLondon coronavirusLondon COVID-19Non ProfitLondon ONTGrantslondon community foundationChairitiesCoronavirus grantsCOVID-19 grants
Flyers
More weekly flyers