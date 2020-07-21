Blanchet won’t rule out legal action after Facebook page posted sexual assault allegations

Send this page to someone via email

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet has not ruled out legal action against the authors of a Facebook page which had published anonymous sexual assault allegations against him.

The page called “Hyènes en jupons” (Hyenas in skirts) was temporarily unavailable Monday evening and the numerous allegations posted on the page — including the allegations against Blanchet — were no longer public.

An unsigned press release issued by the group said that it had suspended the page following “threats of violence” against the collective and its members.

READ MORE: ‘This is hell for me’: Blanchet says allegations of sexual misconduct untrue

On Tuesday, Blanchet said that the fact that these allegations were no longer public was already “significant progress” and a “clear demonstration that they should never have existed.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said he felt it less “necessary” to sue the group, but that he would be ready to do so “if the need should arise.”

The Facebook page reappeared shortly afterwards, including the anonymous allegations about Blanchet.

READ MORE:Bloc Québécois’ Yves-François Blanchet denies sexual assault allegations dating back to 1999

The anonymous claim alleges Blanchet forcibly kissed and attempted to obtain sex in exchange for cocaine. The alleged incident took place in a Montreal bar in the late 1990s.

Blanchet has categorically denied the allegations, which he has described as pure “fabrication.”

For the third day in a row, he also declined to say whether he had used cocaine at the time. He says he’s reserving his comments in the event of a lawsuit.

1:15 ‘This is hell for me’: Blanchet denies sexual misconduct allegations ‘This is hell for me’: Blanchet denies sexual misconduct allegations

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

Story continues below advertisement