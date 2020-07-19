Bloc MPs support Blanchet as he responds to sexual misconduct allegations

Send this page to someone via email

The Bloc Quebecois caucus has released a statement in support of the party’s leader, Yves Francois-Blanchet, after allegations of sexual misconduct dating back to 1999 arose earlier this week.

In a statement released Sunday morning, the MPs said Blanchet is a man of “integrity,” is “honest and determined to serve the interest of Quebecers.”

“We are convinced that the anonymous allegations made against him are false and we support him without hesitation,” the statement reads in French.

The party said it is a “staunch defender of the legal society,” and has worked to “improve the living conditions of women and men in Quebec.”

“This is what we were elected for and what we will continue to do with our leader, Yves-François Blanchet,” the statement said.

The allegations were posted on July 14 to a Facebook page called “Hyènes en jupons” — or “Hyenas in skirts.” The group describes itself as a feminist collective that aims for change through disruption.

Global News does not know the identity of the accuser and has not yet been able to verify the claims in the post.

Blanchet has “unequivocally” denied the allegations and has urged anyone with a complaint to report it to the appropriate authorities.

Blanchet has been the leader of the Bloc Quebecois since January of last year.

He is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

–More to come

–With files from Global News’ Beatrice Britneff