Wildfire danger rating climbing as B.C. temperatures expected to soar

As temperatures in the Interior soar into the low- to mid-30s over the next several days, B.C.’s Wildfire Service warns the fire danger is climbing, too.

Fire information officer Madison Smith says there’s no plan for campfire bans any time soon, but the heat means forest fuels will quickly start to dry out.

She urges anyone starting a campfire or a larger open fire to use caution, not to burn in windy conditions, and to ensure any blaze is fully extinguished before leaving.

The fire danger rating is currently low or very low across most of the province, but the wildfire service says much of the southern third is ranked at a moderate danger while there are small pockets of high fire danger on southern Vancouver Island, southeastern B.C., the Cariboo and in B.C.’s extreme northeast corner.

There are two wildfires currently burning in the province right now; one in the Kamloops Fire Centre and one in the Southeast Fire Centre.

An estimated 0.1-hectare fire is burning near Booth Creek, west of Cranbrook.

An estimated 16-hectare fire is burning near Skuhun Creek, northwest of Merritt.