Coronavirus: 12 new cases reported in Manitoba Tuesday

There were 12 new probable and confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in Manitoba Tuesday.

Of those cases, seven were in the Interlake, two in Winnipeg, two in Prairie Mountain Health Region and one in the Southern Health region.

The new cases bring the total to 366, with 41 active cases, one person in hospital in intensive care, 318 have recovered and seven deaths.

An additional 1,201 tests were done Monday, bringing the total to 77,551 since February.

For accurate info and to access the #Covid19MB online screening tool, visit https://t.co/QmqhJFNqz6. https://t.co/bRS7kgw0Ik — Manitoba Government (@MBGov) July 21, 2020

“One of the individuals announced as a positive COVID-19 case was a passenger on flights from Melbourne, Australia to Winnipeg,” said the province.

People who were on the following flights and in the following seats should self-isolate for 14 days:

July 5 – Melbourne to Doha, Qatar Airways, QR905, rows 39 to 45;

July 6 – Doha to Montreal, Qatar Airways, QR763, rows 26 to 32; and

July 6 – Montreal to Winnipeg, Air Canada AC8595, rows unknown.

That’s 36 cases reported in seven days, after 13 straight days of no new cases.

The 12 new cases come on the heels of 18 cases over the weekend, many of them in Hutterite colonies in rural Manitoba.

Mark Waldner with the Hutterian Safety Council said of the about 100 colonies in the province, more than 20 have chosen to voluntarily shut down.

“(They) are restricting who comes in and out of the community and amping up sanitization and so forth. The response has been, in my view, just wonderful. Communities care. Their leaders care — they are doing whatever they can to try and stop it, even going as far as contact tracing,” he said.

Waldner said since the pandemic hit the province, the Hutterian Safety Council has been distributing information to colonies on the importance of social distancing and handwashing.

-With files from Amber McGuckin