Coronavirus: Science World reopens to the public Saturday, Aug. 1

Science World will be reopening to the public once again on Saturday, Aug. 1.

With new physical distancing measures in place and enhanced safety protocols, the visit will look a little different under new COVID-19 guidelines.

Visitors will also be able to book their visit in advance but no food will be allowed on-site with only water bottles permitted.

Anyone over six years old will also be required to wear a face mask or shield.

The Wonder Gallery and Birdly® VR are closed. The OMNIMAX® Theatre and Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks can be reserved for a specific time when guests purchase their tickets online.

Additionally, there will be three live science shows per hour around the building.

5:03 Learning about unique insects as Science World celebrates its 30th anniversary Learning about unique insects as Science World celebrates its 30th anniversary

Essential workers and their families will be able to take advantage of the reopening and will be able to attend the facility for free from July 23 to 26. Ticketing will be done through timed ticketed entry at scienceworld.ca, space is limited due to operating at a reduced capacity.

“COVID-19 has brought to light the importance of science literacy to public health and we look forward to nurturing the next generation of scientists, mathematicians, epidemiologists and more,” president and CEO Janet Wood said in a release.

Science World’s geodesic dome has been closed since March 14.

B.C’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry is also part of a marketing campaign for the popular attraction, which calls upon the public to support the dome through these tough times.

People who wish to help support the fundraising campaign can donate here.

Dr. Bonnie Henry is one of the big names lending their face to Science World’s fundraising campaign. Science World

Essential workers can book their free, advanced entry starting Tuesday.

Starting July 27, the general public can book their timed visits for Aug. 1 and beyond.