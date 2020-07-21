Police dismantle suspected meth lab near Guelph, Ont.

Wellington County OPP say a 50-year-old man has been charged after officers dismantled a suspected meth lab just outside of Guelph, Ont.
Officers executed a search warrant on July 16 at an address on Wellington Road 32 near Highway 7 and found a “clandestine synthetic” drug laboratory inside, OPP said in a news release.
A number of drugs in various stages of production were seized, including a bulk amount of finished product, according to police.
Police didn’t provide specific amounts, and it’s unclear how much the drugs would have been worth on the streets.
According to police, officers also found trafficking materials, four firearms and some stolen property.
The suspected lab was dismantled with the help of specialized OPP units, the Guelph Fire Department, the Office of the Fire Marshal, Guelph paramedics and a hazmat team.
Peter Schmidt of Guelph-Eramosa Township is facing a number of charges related to producing, possessing and trafficking methamphetamine.
He was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of careless storage of a firearm.
Schmidt was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Comments