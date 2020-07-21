Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police dismantle suspected meth lab near Guelph, Ont.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 1:24 pm
Wellington County OPP say officers seized a number of drugs and guns just outside of Guelph, Ont.
Wellington County OPP say officers seized a number of drugs and guns just outside of Guelph, Ont. Supplied

Wellington County OPP say a 50-year-old man has been charged after officers dismantled a suspected meth lab just outside of Guelph, Ont.

Officers executed a search warrant on July 16 at an address on Wellington Road 32 near Highway 7 and found a “clandestine synthetic” drug laboratory inside, OPP said in a news release.

Read more: Ontario police report making largest fentanyl seizure in province’s history

A number of drugs in various stages of production were seized, including a bulk amount of finished product, according to police.

Police didn’t provide specific amounts, and it’s unclear how much the drugs would have been worth on the streets.

According to police, officers also found trafficking materials, four firearms and some stolen property.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspected lab was dismantled with the help of specialized OPP units, the Guelph Fire Department, the Office of the Fire Marshal, Guelph paramedics and a hazmat team.

Naked man steals ambulance in Winnipeg
Naked man steals ambulance in Winnipeg

Peter Schmidt of Guelph-Eramosa Township is facing a number of charges related to producing, possessing and trafficking methamphetamine.

Trending Stories

Read more: 5 arrests, 30 charges laid in Guelph drug trafficking investigation

He was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of careless storage of a firearm.

Schmidt was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelphtraffickingwellington county oppDrug labmeth labmeth traffickingdrug lab near guelphdrug lab wellington countymeth lab near guelphmeth lab wellington countypeter schmidt Guelph
Flyers
More weekly flyers