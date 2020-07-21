United Way City of Kawartha Lakes provides $217,000 to 17 organizations adapting due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The United Way for the City of Kawartha Lakes says it has approved more than $217,000 for 17 organizations that applied for its Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF).

In late May, the United Way branch launched a call for applications for the fund, which provides financial support to charities and qualified donees who are adapting front-line service to support vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ECSF is supported by the federal government and is being administered in collaboration with United Way Centraide Canada, Community Foundations of Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.

The following organizations have received funding:

City of Kawartha Lakes

Community Care City of Kawartha Lakes: $20,000 for its community dental clinic

A Place Called Home: $20,000 for its emergency homeless shelter

Canadian Mental Health Association: $10,000 for mental health case management

Special Olympics Ontario — Kawartha Lakes: $10,000 for mental health and wellness

John Howard Society City of Kawartha Lakes: $20,000 for the Community Intervention Program (Round 1 of funding)

Five Counties Children’s Centre: $10,450 for the Help at Home Program (Round 1 of funding)

Boys and Girls Club for the City of Kawartha Lakes: $18,000 for summer camp programs (Round 1 of funding)

Haliburton County

Rotary Club of Haliburton: $5,000 for basic needs bags

Kawartha North Family Health Team: $18,450 for Getting Ahead in a Just Gettin’ By World program

Central Food Network: $10,000 for Heat Bank Haliburton County

Point in Time: $20,000 for Haliburton County Youth Hub (Round 1 of funding)

Haliburton Highlands Health Services Foundation: $19,925 for mental health services and virtual supports (Round 1 of funding)

SIRCH Community Services: $15,000 for community kitchen (Round 1 of funding)

Cross-jurisdictional

Easter Seals Ontario: $7,600 for equipment funding program

Kawartha Haliburton Victim Services: $10,000 for its hotel/motel emergency voucher program

Junior Achievement of Peterborough Lakeland Muskoka: $16,500 for digital programming

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton: $8,500 for group virtual programs (Round 1 of funding)

Some applications are still under review, says Penny Barton Dyke, executive director of the United Way for the City of Kawartha Lakes.

She says the impact of the investment is threefold.

“Organizations in our area will be able to help people, especially citizens at risk, with some supports more rapidly; assist in connecting people to agencies that will help them now and going forward; and lastly help strengthen the capacity of our community by working collaboratively,” she stated.

Minister for Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen also spoke about the fund.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially difficult for vulnerable Canadians who are relying on the services of community organizations now more than ever before. The government of Canada is pleased to support a wide range of charities and non-profit organizations through the Emergency Community Support Fund to ensure no one is left behind,” Hussen said.