Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases and one active case

There are no new cases reported on Tuesday for the sixth day in a row, as one active case remains in Nova Scotia.
On Monday, the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 266 COVID-19 tests.
In total, there have been 60,351 negative test results and 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases.
There have also been 63 deaths in Nova Scotia in connection with COVID-19.
No individuals are currently hospitalized as a result of the virus in the province and Nova Scotia says 1,003 cases are now considered to be resolved.
N.S. to make non-medical masks mandatory on public transit
Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms.
- Fever (i.e. chills, sweats)
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Shortness of breath
- Muscle aches
- Sneezing
- Nasal congestion/runny nose
- Hoarse voice
- Diarrhea
- Unusual fatigue
- Loss of sense of smell or taste
- Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
