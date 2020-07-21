Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases and one active case

Send this page to someone via email

There are no new cases reported on Tuesday for the sixth day in a row, as one active case remains in Nova Scotia.

On Monday, the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 266 COVID-19 tests.

In total, there have been 60,351 negative test results and 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases.

There have also been 63 deaths in Nova Scotia in connection with COVID-19.

No individuals are currently hospitalized as a result of the virus in the province and Nova Scotia says 1,003 cases are now considered to be resolved.

1:39 N.S. to make non-medical masks mandatory on public transit N.S. to make non-medical masks mandatory on public transit

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement