Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases and one active case

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 12:29 pm
Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases on July 21, 2020.
Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases on July 21, 2020. Alexander Quon/Global News

There are no new cases reported on Tuesday for the sixth day in a row, as one active case remains in Nova Scotia.

On Monday, the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 266 COVID-19 tests.

In total, there have been 60,351 negative test results and 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases.

Read more: N.S. nursing homes look for action on funding increases in wake of COVID-19

There have also been 63 deaths in Nova Scotia in connection with COVID-19.

No individuals are currently hospitalized as a result of the virus in the province and Nova Scotia says 1,003 cases are now considered to be resolved.

N.S. to make non-medical masks mandatory on public transit
N.S. to make non-medical masks mandatory on public transit

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
  • Fever (i.e. chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaPublic healthQEIITestingN.S.LTCCOVID-19 SymptomsStrangNew CaseActive case
Flyers
More weekly flyers