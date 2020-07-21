Manslaughter charge laid in Guelph, Ont., after assault victim dies: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say charges against a 43-year-old have been upgraded to manslaughter after a man who was attacked in the city’s north end died in hospital.

Officers were called to a home on Beattie Street on Friday night and found two men in the garage.

One was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the other was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The victim died on Sunday, but police did not make that announcement until Tuesday when they said the suspect’s charge had been upgraded to manslaughter.

Police said investigators believe the incident was isolated and there was no risk to public safety. The investigation has also revealed that there were no weapons used.

Guelph police did not identify the suspect or the victim, and they did not provide the victim’s age.

Global News has reached out to Guelph police for more information.