Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Manslaughter charge laid in Guelph, Ont., after assault victim dies: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Guelph police block off a home on Beattie Street Friday night.
Guelph police block off a home on Beattie Street Friday night. Matt Carty / Global News

Guelph police say charges against a 43-year-old have been upgraded to manslaughter after a man who was attacked in the city’s north end died in hospital.

Officers were called to a home on Beattie Street on Friday night and found two men in the garage.

Read more: Man arrested for assault after victim found seriously injured at Guelph home, police say

One was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the other was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Trending Stories

The victim died on Sunday, but police did not make that announcement until Tuesday when they said the suspect’s charge had been upgraded to manslaughter.

Police said investigators believe the incident was isolated and there was no risk to public safety. The investigation has also revealed that there were no weapons used.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Guelph Black Heritage Society recent target of vandalism, threats

Guelph police did not identify the suspect or the victim, and they did not provide the victim’s age.

Global News has reached out to Guelph police for more information.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideGuelphGuelph PoliceManslaughterGuelph homicideBeattie Street Guelphcharges upgradedGuelph police homicideBeattie Street Guelph policeGuelph manslaughterGuelph police manslaughter
Flyers
More weekly flyers