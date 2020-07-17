Police say officers responding to ‘major incident’ at Guelph home

Officers are responding to a “major incident” at a home in Guelph‘s north end Friday evening, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the house on Beattie Street, near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue West, before 8:15 p.m.
A spokesperson told Global News Friday night that the investigation was “in its infancy,” but declined to elaborate on the nature of the incident.
Police issued a brief statement and said there was “no concern for public safety at this time.”
Trending Stories
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments