Police say officers responding to ‘major incident’ at Guelph home

Officers are responding to a “major incident” at a home in Guelph‘s north end Friday evening, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the house on Beattie Street, near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue West, before 8:15 p.m.

A spokesperson told Global News Friday night that the investigation was “in its infancy,” but declined to elaborate on the nature of the incident.

Police issued a brief statement and said there was “no concern for public safety at this time.”

Serious Incident https://t.co/LvsLGfO82v — Guelph Police Service (@gpsmedia) July 18, 2020

