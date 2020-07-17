Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police say officers responding to ‘major incident’ at Guelph home

By Nick Westoll Global News
Police block off a home on Beattie Street Friday night,.
Police block off a home on Beattie Street Friday night,. Matt Carty / Global News

Officers are responding to a “major incident” at a home in Guelph‘s north end Friday evening, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the house on Beattie Street, near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue West, before 8:15 p.m.

A spokesperson told Global News Friday night that the investigation was “in its infancy,” but declined to elaborate on the nature of the incident.

Police issued a brief statement and said there was “no concern for public safety at this time.”

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph NewsGuelph Police ServiceBeattie Street Guelph
Flyers
More weekly flyers