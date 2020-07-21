Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

U.S. woman gives birth while in coronavirus coma: ‘She’s a fighter’

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 12:19 pm
Rocio Casalduc, 20, gave birth to her second child while in a medically induced coronavirus coma.
Rocio Casalduc, 20, gave birth to her second child while in a medically induced coronavirus coma. Rocio Casalduc / Facebook

A New Hampshire mom is alive and well after giving birth to her daughter while in a coronavirus coma.

Rocio Casalduc, 20, was in for the surprise of her life after waking up from a coma to meet her newborn baby girl, Victoria, per WMUR-TV.

She had developed a dry cough during her second pregnancy. On May 18, she was taken to the hospital and tested positive for the highly contagious respiratory virus.

“I was COVID-positive and that’s when I just dropped,” she told the broadcast station. “I couldn’t even think I was so nervous.”

Read more: Effects of coronavirus on pregnancy still mostly unknown, Canadian researchers say

“If I had to choose between me or my daughter’s life, who would I choose?” she continued. “I just started to cry.”

Story continues below advertisement

She pleaded with doctors to save her baby’s life before she was put into a coma and intubated to save her life, Casalduc told CNN.

Weeks later, she woke up at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and learned her baby had survived after being born three months premature.

“I’m like, wow, this is amazing. I’m so thankful that I’m alive,” she said.

Coronavirus: A COVID-19 birth story
Coronavirus: A COVID-19 birth story

The Lebanon, N.H., hospital shared her inspiring story on Facebook, along with moving photographs of a masked Casalduc holding her new baby girl.

Trending Stories

“Rocio was in a coma, intubated and pregnant,” the hospital wrote on Facebook. “While being cared for in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Rocio, still in a coma, delivered her daughter, Victoria, at 28 weeks.”

Story continues below advertisement

Little Victoria is still recovering in the hospital, but her mom says “she’s a fighter.”

“I just told them … I’m not, not going to let her leave so soon. We’re going to fight. She’s a fighter just like me,” Casalduc told CNN.

“Up to this day today, she’s still fighting. She’s still a little sick, but she’s like me: she’s a fighter.”

Casalduc’s mom, sister, boyfriend and baby son had all contracted the virus too, but made full recoveries.

Read more: ‘The unknowns’ — Giving birth amidst the worldwide coronavirus pandemic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says pregnant women with COVID-19 have the same mortality rate as non-pregnant women, but likely will require hospitalization.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19PregnancyNew Hampshirecomacoronavirus pregnancyCOVID-19 PregnancyComa birthcoronavirus comawoman gives birth coronavirus comapregnancy and covid
Flyers
More weekly flyers