Quinte West OPP looking for 10 individuals in relation to Glen Miller Rd assault investigation

Glenn Hamer is moving a little more slowly than normal and is still sore following an alleged assault early Sunday morning.

Hamer’s injuries, while not life-threatening, are serious and extensive.

“Very swollen jaw, possibly cracked, slight concussion, broken lip, loose teeth, bruised ribs — it goes on and on and on I get new aches every day,” Hamer told Global Kingston.

Hamer claims he was working outside in the yard at night to avoid the recent heat.

He says it was about 2 am, just after his son Nickolas Hamer had returned home, when things went seriously wrong.

“Then we noticed three carloads of people; over 10 people pulled up in front of the house,” Hamer said.

Hamer’s home security camera caught the altercation and he has now sent it to police along with the names of two people Hamer says he recognized.

The security footage shows Hamer’s son getting punched and knocked to the ground with the force of the blow by one man.

Hamer backs out of the camera’s framing but two men can be seen charging forward, punching and kicking in his direction.

Two more men quickly follow.

Hamer says he lost consciousness and doesn’t know how long the attack went on.

He says when he eventually came to, near his front door, his assailants were gone and he was lying in a pool of his own blood.

“My little white dog was covered in blood lying with me on the ground, I got up: ‘where am I? What week is it? What day? What month is it? Don’t even know,'” Hamer recalled.

Blood still stains the wall inside the home’s entrance where Hamer says he stumbled, disoriented, after the attack.

“I found my son about a half hour later laying outside.”

Hamer says he didn’t contact Quinte West Provincial Police until later Sunday morning.

Const. Maggie Pickett says the Ontario Provincial Police investigation got underway around 11 a.m. July 19.

“We’re looking for the public’s assistance to help us out in identifying 10 individuals who were at that residence,” Pickett said.

Pickett says anyone with information should call police at 1-888-310-1122 or they can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.