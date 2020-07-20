Menu

Canada

Driver chokes on fast food, goes unconscious and crashes car: Norfolk OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 5:57 pm
The driver was able to exit the vehicle and police say they did not suffer any serious injuries. Getty Images

Norfolk County OPP say a driver was not seriously injured after choking on a bite of food and losing control of the vehicle.

Police say it happened on Saturday around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 3 between Culver Road and Blueline Road.

It was determined that a vehicle was going eastbound on Highway 3 when the driver went unconscious after choking on food that had just been purchased from a local business, police say.

Officials say the vehicle then crossed over into the westbound lanes, narrowly missing another vehicle before striking a hydro pole, rolling over and sliding into a chain-link fence.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle and police say they did not suffer any serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

