Driver, 56, dies after striking tree in Thames Centre, Ont.: OPP

Middlesex OPP say a driver is dead after being involved in a single-vehicle collision.

Police say they responded Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. to reports of a collision on Westchester Bourne near Thompson Drive in the Municipality of Thames Centre.

Officials learned that a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where they later died of their injuries.

Police have identified the deceased as 56-year-old Aaron Fallowfield of London, Ont.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

