Canada

Driver, 56, dies after striking tree in Thames Centre, Ont.: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted July 18, 2020 11:08 am
The driver was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where they later died due to their injuries.
The driver was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where they later died due to their injuries.

Middlesex OPP say a driver is dead after being involved in a single-vehicle collision.

Police say they responded Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. to reports of a collision on Westchester Bourne near Thompson Drive in the Municipality of Thames Centre.

Officials learned that a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where they later died of their injuries.

Police have identified the deceased as 56-year-old Aaron Fallowfield of London, Ont.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

