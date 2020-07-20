Coronavirus: 30 days and no new cases for Peterborough and area, health unit reports

Send this page to someone via email

Monday marked exactly a month without a new case of the novel coronavirus, Peterborough Public Health reported.

The update comes after the health unit announced Monday morning that wearing masks inside public places will be mandatory beginning on Aug. 1

The last reported new case of the virus was on June 20 in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

That’s a streak of 30 consecutive days.

Of the health unit’s 95 coronavirus cases, 93 have been resolved with two deaths reported due to COVID-19 complications.

As of Monday’s update, more than 20,250 people have been tested for the virus.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough will continue weekly until further notice. No appointment is necessary.

Testing on the weekend is held at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

