Crime

Suspect in Surrey mail theft charged with 17 offences

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 3:50 pm
A 30-year-old Surrey man has been charged in connection with a series of mail thefts around Metro Vancouver.
Global News/File Photo

A 30-year-old Surrey man has been charged in connection with a series of mail thefts around Metro Vancouver.

RCMP say they began investigating on March 24 after receiving a report of a break and enter and theft of mail in the 16300 block of 64 Avenue.

Read more: Vernon RCMP warn of growing theft trend targeting community mailboxes

Investigators identified a suspect and linked the Surrey break and enter to similar incidents in Surrey, Delta, Richmond and North Vancouver.

Trending Stories

RCMP say Nickolas Kelly was charged on July 2 with 17 counts related to mail theft and warrants were issued for his arrest. He was arrested on July 7 and remains in custody.

Surrey RCMP are reminding the public of the importance of securing their mailbox and picking up their mail from their box promptly.

