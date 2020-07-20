Menu

Crime

Report of shots fired in Cobourg leads to careless use of firearm charge for Scarborough man

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 10:10 am
Cobourg police charged a man following reports of gunshots in the town's northeast end.
Cobourg police charged a man following reports of gunshots in the town's northeast end. Cobourg Police Service

Reports of gunshots in Cobourg, Ont., on Saturday afternoon led to a large police presence and the eventual arrest of a man on a careless use of a firearm charge.

The Cobourg Police Service says that around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area of Danforth Road in the town’s northeast end just off Highway 401.

Read more: Marmora man arrested after shots fired during domestic incident north of Madoc — OPP

Officers responded to the area, closed the roadway and evacuated one nearby resident.

Northumberland OPP assisted the municipal police, who say they discovered the source of the gunfire was a man conducting target shooting with a legally owned .22-calibre long-arm rifle.

“(He) was unaware that his rounds were landing in an unsafe area,” police said. “No one was injured during this incident.”

As a result of the investigation, Ken Goobie, 40, of Scarborough was arrested and charged with careless use of a firearm.

His firearms and possession and acquisition licence were seized, police said.

Goobie was released from custody for a future court date.

