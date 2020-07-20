Report of shots fired in Cobourg leads to careless use of firearm charge for Scarborough man

Send this page to someone via email

Reports of gunshots in Cobourg, Ont., on Saturday afternoon led to a large police presence and the eventual arrest of a man on a careless use of a firearm charge.

The Cobourg Police Service says that around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area of Danforth Road in the town’s northeast end just off Highway 401.

Officers responded to the area, closed the roadway and evacuated one nearby resident.

Northumberland OPP assisted the municipal police, who say they discovered the source of the gunfire was a man conducting target shooting with a legally owned .22-calibre long-arm rifle.

“(He) was unaware that his rounds were landing in an unsafe area,” police said. “No one was injured during this incident.”

As a result of the investigation, Ken Goobie, 40, of Scarborough was arrested and charged with careless use of a firearm.

His firearms and possession and acquisition licence were seized, police said.

Goobie was released from custody for a future court date.