Marmora man arrested after shots fired during domestic incident north of Madoc: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Marmora-area man faces assault and weapons charges after firearms were reportedly discharged during a domestic dispute early Sunday.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 1:30 a.m., officers investigated a domestic disturbance and shots fired report at a home on Hwy. 62, in Tudor and Cashel Township, 40 kilometres north of the village Madoc.

Read more: Peterborough man charged after allegedly pointing firearm at apartment tenants

The OPP’s emergency response team and tactics and rescue team attended. The suspect fled the scene but officers allegedly seized firearms.

Police launched a search for the suspect, advising residents to remain in their homes, while closing the highway between Stoney Settlement Road and Old Hastings Road.

ADVISORY: #Hwy62 between Old Hastings Rd & Stoney Settlement Rd is CLOSED for a police investigation just north of #Madoc. If you live in the area please stay at home until further notice. Updates to follow. ^aw pic.twitter.com/P5bYbHknM5 — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) July 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say later Sunday, a man turned himself in at the OPP’s Central Hastings detachment.

A 24-year-old man from Marmora and Lake Township was charged with spousal assault; assault with a weapon; careless use of a firearm; breach of firearms regulations; and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Monday.

The name of the accused was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic-related incident, police said.

4:57 How COVID-19 might impact those living with domestic violence How COVID-19 might impact those living with domestic violence