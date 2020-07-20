Police warn of attempted attacks by man wielding hammer in east-end Toronto park

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are warning the public after a man reportedly attempted to attack a woman with a hammer in an east-end Toronto park on Saturday.

Police said a man wielding a hammer attempted to attack a woman while she was walking through Heather Heights Woods Park in the area of Orton Park and Ellesmere roads.

Police said there have been several similar reports in the same area. Investigators said the attacks seemingly occur at random and are unprovoked.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News that there have been no injuries reported.

The man is described a being in his 20s, approximately five-foot-eight and was wearing a grey hoodie and black shorts.

Police are warning people to not approach the man but to call 911 if they see him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.