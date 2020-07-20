Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Walmart Canada to spend $3.5B on improving online and in-store services

By Staff The Canadian Press
Coronavirus: Walmart makes mask-wearing mandatory in all it’s U.S. locations
WATCH: Walmart makes mask-wearing mandatory in all it's U.S. locations

Walmart Canada plans to invest $3.5 billion over the next five years to improve service in stores and on the web, renovate 150 stores and build two new distribution centres.

The retail giant says the investment will create hundreds of construction jobs in Canada and forge partnerships with Canadian high-tech companies.

Read more: All U.S. Walmart stores, some Canadian ones, to require face masks

Future technology initiatives include the use of payment on mobile devices so that customers can pay for purchases anywhere in the store.

The company also aims to soon offer a complete merchandise pick-up service at about 270 branches, or 70 per cent of its locations in Canada.

Trending Stories
Small business losing out to big box stores amid pandemic
Small business losing out to big box stores amid pandemic

Renovations to more than one-third of its stores will be completed over three years.

Story continues below advertisement

Walmart is also planning to spend $1.1 billion to speed up the flow of products by building two new distribution centres, in Vaughan, Ont. and Surrey, B.C., as well as renovating an existing centre in Cornwall, Ont.

Read more: Walmart under fire for selling ‘All Lives Matter,’ ‘Blue Lives Matter’ T-shirts online

“Today’s significant investment will position us for future growth and make Walmart Canada even better for our associates and our customers,” says Horacio Barbeito, president and CEO.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus canadaCOVIDWalmartcovid canadaWalmart CanadaWalmart coronaviruswalmart covidwalmart investmentwalmart technology
Flyers
More weekly flyers