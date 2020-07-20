Coronavirus: Quebec library network reopens archive centres to the public

Send this page to someone via email

Students, professors, genealogists and other interested researchers can once again make an appointment to visit archival consultation rooms in Quebec’s provincial library network as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

The 10 locations of the Bibliothèque et Archives nationaux du Québec (BAnQ) with such facilities are in Montreal, Quebec City, Rouyn-Noranda, Gatineau, Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières, Saguenay, Sept-Îles, Rimouski and Gaspé.

As well, the national collection in the Grande Bibliothèque in downtown Montreal will resume operations, welcoming scholars seeking to consult archives and other heritage documents in person.

The BAnQ says it has taken steps to comply with COVID-19-related health rules in advance of its archives reopening.

Among other things, the library says it has modified the layout of many of its building and installed signage reminding visitors of physical-distancing measures, plexiglass partitions at service counters and hand sanitizer dispensers.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service