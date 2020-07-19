Menu

Crime

Canora, Sask., man accused of murdering a 59-year-old woman: RCMP

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted July 19, 2020 8:23 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP continue to investigate a murder that took place in Canora, Sask. on July 17. Files
Saskatchewan RCMP continue to investigate a murder that took place in Canora, Sask. on July 17. Files

A Canora, Sask., resident has been charged with first-degree murder after a 59-year-old woman was killed, say officials.

On Friday, at around 10:15 p.m., RCMP responded to a home in Canora regarding an attempted murder.

Read more: 2 adults, 1 youth charged with first-degree murder in southeast Calgary homicide

Police say when they arrived on the scene with EMS, the woman was suffering life-threatening injuries. She died on the scene.

William Richard Tuttle, 52, was arrested on scene and charged.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Yorkton on Monday.

Read more: 9th person charged in Tiki Laverdiere homicide: Sask. RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP and Edmonton RCMP are working with the chief coroner to determine details surrounding the death of the woman.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Canora is located about 50 kilometres north of Yorkton, Sask.

