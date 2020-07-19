Canora, Sask., man accused of murdering a 59-year-old woman: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Canora, Sask., resident has been charged with first-degree murder after a 59-year-old woman was killed, say officials.

On Friday, at around 10:15 p.m., RCMP responded to a home in Canora regarding an attempted murder.

Police say when they arrived on the scene with EMS, the woman was suffering life-threatening injuries. She died on the scene.

William Richard Tuttle, 52, was arrested on scene and charged.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Yorkton on Monday.

Saskatchewan RCMP and Edmonton RCMP are working with the chief coroner to determine details surrounding the death of the woman.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Canora is located about 50 kilometres north of Yorkton, Sask.