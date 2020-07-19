Man facing 18 charges including sexual assault, uttering threats: N.B. RCMP

A 38-year-old man has been charged with 18 offences after an incident earlier this week.
On Tuesday, July 21, New Brunswick RCMP responded to reports of an assault in the Moncton area.
They arrested a 38-year-old man a day later.
As part of the investigation into the assault, police executed a search warrant at a home on Clarendon Drive in Moncton on Thursday.
Officers seized several firearms and other items.
Marc Everett Lebouthiller appeared via tele-remand and was charged with the following:
Trending Stories
- Two counts of assault
- One count of sexual assault
- One count of choking
- Three counts of uttering threats
- Three counts of possession of firearms without a licence
- Three counts of knowingly possessing firearms without a licence
- One count of careless storage of a firearm
- One count of careless storage of ammunition
- One count of possession of a lock picking tools
- One count of a prohibited weapon
Homicide victim Nathan Gallant’s mother seeks help in finding suspect
He was then remanded into custody pending a bail hearing on July 22, 2020, in Moncton Provincial Court.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments