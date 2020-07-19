Man facing 18 charges including sexual assault, uttering threats: N.B. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 38-year-old man has been charged with 18 offences after an incident earlier this week.

On Tuesday, July 21, New Brunswick RCMP responded to reports of an assault in the Moncton area.

They arrested a 38-year-old man a day later.

As part of the investigation into the assault, police executed a search warrant at a home on Clarendon Drive in Moncton on Thursday.

Officers seized several firearms and other items.

Marc Everett Lebouthiller appeared via tele-remand and was charged with the following:

Two counts of assault

One count of sexual assault

One count of choking

Three counts of uttering threats

Three counts of possession of firearms without a licence

Three counts of knowingly possessing firearms without a licence

One count of careless storage of a firearm

One count of careless storage of ammunition

One count of possession of a lock picking tools

One count of a prohibited weapon

1:54 Homicide victim Nathan Gallant’s mother seeks help in finding suspect Homicide victim Nathan Gallant’s mother seeks help in finding suspect

He was then remanded into custody pending a bail hearing on July 22, 2020, in Moncton Provincial Court.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation is ongoing.