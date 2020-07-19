Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

13 injured after shooting at outdoor gathering in Illinois: police

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 19, 2020 12:40 pm
Breaking News.
Breaking News. Global News

Police said that 13 people were shot and wounded early Sunday after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria.

None of the wounds are considered life-threatening, police spokeswoman Amy Dotson told the Peoria Journal Star.

Read more: 2 killed, 8 injured in shooting at nightclub in South Carolina: police

Officers responding to a report about people being shot found a gathering of about 200 people in the area. Two people had serious wounds and were taken to a hospital. Eleven others with gunshot wounds arrived separately at local hospitals. Six of those shot are men and seven are women, authorities said.

Trending Stories

Investigators don’t know what caused the fight and they don’t have any suspects, said Dotson, who noted that the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement
Trump downplays police killings of Black people, says ‘more white people’ are victims
Trump downplays police killings of Black people, says ‘more white people’ are victims

Peoria is home to about 110,000 people and is about 155 miles (250 kilometres) southwest of Chicago.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
ShootingMass ShootingIllinoisus shootingshooting USAmerica shootingIllinois shootingshooting illinois
Flyers
More weekly flyers