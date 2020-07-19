Mainland Nova Scotia under heat warning Sunday into early next week

Send this page to someone via email

Mainland Nova Scotia will undergo a sweltering three-day stretch, according to Environment Canada.

The federal agency has placed all areas of the province except Cape Breton under a heat warning.

Temperatures during the day could range between 28 C and 32 C along parts of the coast.

However, the humidex could make it feel more like 36.

The minimum nighttime temperature is expected to be between 16 C and 20 C.

Environment Canada is urging that residents be aware of the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Make sure to stay hydrated and drink lots of water and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.