Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Mainland Nova Scotia under heat warning Sunday into early next week

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 19, 2020 11:19 am
A bustling Halifax waterfront on June 15, 2019.
A bustling Halifax waterfront on June 15, 2019. Alexander Quon/Global News

Mainland Nova Scotia will undergo a sweltering three-day stretch, according to Environment Canada.

The federal agency has placed all areas of the province except Cape Breton under a heat warning.

Read more: Queensland Beach closed over water quality concerns

Temperatures during the day could range between 28 C and 32 C along parts of the coast.

However, the humidex could make it feel more like 36.

The minimum nighttime temperature is expected to be between 16 C and 20 C.

Trending Stories
Nova Scotia premier challenges people to ‘get the blazes out’ and visit local shops and restaurants
Nova Scotia premier challenges people to ‘get the blazes out’ and visit local shops and restaurants

Environment Canada is urging that residents be aware of the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

Make sure to stay hydrated and drink lots of water and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHalifaxEnvironment CanadaCape BretonHeatHeat WarningNova Scotia weathercoastMainland Nova ScotiaNova Scotia SummerTemperature Warning
Flyers
More weekly flyers