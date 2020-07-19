Mainland Nova Scotia under heat warning Sunday into early next week

Mainland Nova Scotia will undergo a sweltering three-day stretch, according to Environment Canada.
The federal agency has placed all areas of the province except Cape Breton under a heat warning.
Temperatures during the day could range between 28 C and 32 C along parts of the coast.
However, the humidex could make it feel more like 36.
The minimum nighttime temperature is expected to be between 16 C and 20 C.
Trending Stories
Nova Scotia premier challenges people to ‘get the blazes out’ and visit local shops and restaurants
Environment Canada is urging that residents be aware of the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and the worsening of some health conditions.
Make sure to stay hydrated and drink lots of water and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments