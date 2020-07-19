Winnipeg Jets practice with nearly full cast as countdown to Calgary series continues

The Winnipeg Jets’ on-ice group grew by one for their sixth day of training camp on Sunday — leaving just one player still on the sideline.

Logan Stanley joined the first group at Bell MTS Iceplex, leaving fellow blueliner Anthony Bitetto the lone Jet who hasn’t hit the ice since the start of Phase 3 of the NHL’s return to play plan.

It’s not lost on head coach Paul Maurice, who’s working with the most intact Jets team since the start of the 2019-20 regular season.

“Manitoba’s done a great job, Winnipeg’s done a great job adhering to sensible rules to stay safe. Our hockey club has certainly encouraged by that. You don’t get to see what goes on in our locker room down here, but it’s extensive.”

Under return to play policy, teams aren’t permitted to disclose what held their players out of practices or games.

Those in the lineup surprised their coach with how ready they were for training camp after a four-month layoff.

“There’s still a few guys that have a way to go — we have time — but we have a bunch of guys that are moving now and you can’t tell it’s not a normal regular season,” Maurice explains. “They’ll argue their hands aren’t right there, but their bodies are moving right.”

It comes as the Jets’ date with the Calgary Flames looms large, now less than a fortnight from the puck dropping on the first game of their play-in series on Aug. 1.

Defenceman Dmitry Kulikov is looking forward to the challenge of battling the Flames’ top line of Sean Monahan, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm — a role he and partner Neal Pionk were trusted with late into the regular season.

“No matter who we’re playing against, it’s playoff hockey. A lot of the time, it’s whoever works harder, whoever doesn’t make as many mistakes, wins the game. We accept that challenge.”

The team’s sixth day of skates came following a Saturday off — and for Ohio native Jack Roslovic, it was spent closely watching the PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament at his hometown course, Muirfield Villiage.

“It’s been entertaining, these past two weeks. It’s been fun to recover and watch them try to tear that course up.”

The PGA Tour is holding all of its tournaments without spectators this year, something Roslovic is trying to wrap his head around.

“The last time I played in a building with no fans was dating back to the AAA years, so it’s been a while. It’ll be interesting for the fans, but it’ll be straightforward for us. We know what’s coming, and we know we have to keep our heads down.”

As for packing his bags for an undetermined amount of time in Edmonton, Kulikov says he hasn’t given it much thought.

“Just pack some stuff — whatever I have. I didn’t bring much with me. There’s a lot of uncertainty about all this, and I think packing my clothes was the least of my worries.

While the rust is still being shaken off by some — on Friday, Kyle Connor admitted it “really hasn’t set in” that he’ll be on the ice for a playoff game in two weeks — head coach Paul Maurice is preparing his team for that moment.

“[In this second week] we start working on special teams, and we have the heavier even-strength drills this week,” Maurice says. “I’m looking for what happens in the one-on-one battles, that we’re getting the intensity to the right level.”