Calgary man dies in motorcycle crash at Castrol Raceway

A motorcycle rider died Saturday morning after a crash at the Castrol Raceway south of Edmonton.
Leduc RCMP said first responders were called the raceway at 10:15 a.m. regarding a single motorcycle collision.
The driver, a 45-year-old Calgary man, died on scene, according to RCMP.
RCMP are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.
Police will not be releasing the identity of the victim.
