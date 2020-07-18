Calgary man dies in motorcycle crash at Castrol Raceway

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcycle rider died Saturday morning after a crash at the Castrol Raceway south of Edmonton.

Leduc RCMP said first responders were called the raceway at 10:15 a.m. regarding a single motorcycle collision.

The driver, a 45-year-old Calgary man, died on scene, according to RCMP.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

Police will not be releasing the identity of the victim.

