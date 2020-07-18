Menu

Traffic

Calgary man dies in motorcycle crash at Castrol Raceway

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted July 18, 2020 9:25 pm
Castrol Raceway in Nisku, Alta, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.
Castrol Raceway in Nisku, Alta, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Vinesh Pratap, Global News

A motorcycle rider died Saturday morning after a crash at the Castrol Raceway south of Edmonton.

Leduc RCMP said first responders were called the raceway at 10:15 a.m. regarding a single motorcycle collision.

READ MORE: Calgary motorcyclist killed in Castrol Raceway crash

The driver, a 45-year-old Calgary man, died on scene, according to RCMP.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

READ MORE: Man released from hospital after crash at Castrol Raceway

Police will not be releasing the identity of the victim.

