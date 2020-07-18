Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Western Canadian Skeet Championships held near Kelowna

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted July 18, 2020 9:25 pm
Western Canadian Skeet Championships continue near Kelowna
Many events have been cancelled this summer but, the Western Canadian Skeet Championships near Kelowna is not one of them.

Many events have been cancelled this summer but the Western Canadian Skeet Championships near Kelowna is not one of them.

All weekend competitors from Alberta and B.C. are competing for the title of champion.

Skeet shooters from Saskatchewan were supposed to join in the competition, but with the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Kelowna, the shooters decided it would be best to stay home. But there are plenty of competitors to make up for it and the club is ready after hosting the provincial tournament just a couple of months ago.

Read more: Okanagan club hosts provincial skeet shooting championships

“I think we’ve got 20 or 30 new members from the last two tournaments we’ve held,” said Bob LaRue, Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club president.

Story continues below advertisement

Lisa Cunningham travelled from Vancouver Island to compete and represent what she says is a small group of women who compete in skeet shooting.

Read more: 2020 B.C. Skeet Championships being held in Joe Rich

“It’s empowering a lot of women don’t do this, there’s a fear factor,” said Cunningham. “I grew up with guns but I was never allowed to use them.”

Now she is teaching other women how to shoot.

The competition continues all weekend at the club’s headquarters off Big White Road.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanagannewsSkeet shootingSkeet. ChampionshipsKelowna SkeetLearning to Skeet ShootOkanagan SkeetOkanagan Sport
Flyers
More weekly flyers