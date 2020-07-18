Western Canadian Skeet Championships held near Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Many events have been cancelled this summer but the Western Canadian Skeet Championships near Kelowna is not one of them.

All weekend competitors from Alberta and B.C. are competing for the title of champion.

Skeet shooters from Saskatchewan were supposed to join in the competition, but with the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Kelowna, the shooters decided it would be best to stay home. But there are plenty of competitors to make up for it and the club is ready after hosting the provincial tournament just a couple of months ago.

“I think we’ve got 20 or 30 new members from the last two tournaments we’ve held,” said Bob LaRue, Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club president.

Lisa Cunningham travelled from Vancouver Island to compete and represent what she says is a small group of women who compete in skeet shooting.

“It’s empowering a lot of women don’t do this, there’s a fear factor,” said Cunningham. “I grew up with guns but I was never allowed to use them.”

Now she is teaching other women how to shoot.

The competition continues all weekend at the club’s headquarters off Big White Road.