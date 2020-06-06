2020 B.C. Skeet Championships being held in Joe Rich

Send this page to someone via email

Despite many tournaments being cancelled in the Okanagan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, one is still going forward with its plans.

Kelowna’s Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club will be hosting the 2020 British Columbia Skeet Championships.

This year, the club is pleased to be the first outside of the Lower Mainland or Vancouver Island to host the provincial skeet championships.

“We were awarded the event this year, it helps the club, it’s a big thing for the Interior,” said Bob LaRue, Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club’s president.

The tournament will be located at 25 Joe Rich Main Forest Service Road from June 5-7.

It will start with a bang, as 15 competitors will be participating in five events, using 12, 20, 28 gauge and .410 shotguns.

“It’s a personal sport, it’s all about you, no one can make you miss,” said LaRue.

“It’s all about being focused on the target.”

The tournament will be a learning experience, ahead of the club hosting the Western Canadian Championships in mid-July.

The Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club has been operational since the fall of 2017, built by club members who love the sport.

