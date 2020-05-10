Coronavirus: Vernon’s Okanagan Military Tattoo cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of pipers, drummers and dancers won’t be gathering to perform at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place this summer.

Organizers have called off the annual Okanagan Military Tattoo due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, billed by organizers as a “heart-stirring musical extravaganza”, was scheduled to go ahead July 25 and 26.

What would have been the seventh annual event has been called off over concerns about public safety.

Organizers said the performances — which pay tribute to Canadian military members and first responders — will be back next year.

Those who had tickets for the 2020 event are eligible for a refund or can donate their ticket price to the Tattoo to support future events.

In the past, the Tattoo has featured hundreds of performers from around the continent.

Currently, the province has an order in place banning gatherings of more than 50 people and B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said large mass gatherings will not be happening this summer.