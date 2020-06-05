Virtual concert to benefit Okanagan food banks

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan musicians are banding together to give local food banks a boost.

Called exactly that, Banding Together, the live concert series will provide a two-hour virtual concert Friday that people can take in from the comfort of their own homes.

Sound check for the Banding Together online concert happening tonight to raise funds for the @COFoodBank where I’ll be co-hosting. Will share the link before we go live at 5! Hope you tune in pic.twitter.com/NcucbHRrJc — sydney morton (@sydneyrmorton) June 5, 2020

The Okanagan-based musicians are volunteering their time hoping those who choose to virtually attend the event donate money to a good cause.

The money raised will go to food banks serving Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country.

Food banks have been serving a record number of people since the pandemic began.

The free live concert features local bands such as old-time Rock-n-Rollers and country enthusiasts The Strolling Bones, plus special guests Rick ‘Poppa Dawg’ Halisheff, singer/song writers Gail and Karl Hourigan and Brayden Hillcoff.

The event is being co-hosted by Global Okanagan’s Sydney Morton and Laurence East from the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Click here to access the link to the live concert.

If you would like to make a donation, you can click here.

The live concert takes place Friday June 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

