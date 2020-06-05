Menu

Lifestyle

Virtual concert to benefit Okanagan food banks

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 6:32 pm
Okanagan musicians do a sound check Friday afternoon in Kelowna ahead of a virtual concert Friday evening that will benefit local food banks.
Okanagan musicians do a sound check Friday afternoon in Kelowna ahead of a virtual concert Friday evening that will benefit local food banks. Global News

Okanagan musicians are banding together to give local food banks a boost.

Called exactly that, Banding Together, the live concert series will provide a two-hour virtual concert Friday that people can take in from the comfort of their own homes.

The Okanagan-based musicians are volunteering their time hoping those who choose to virtually attend the event donate money to a good cause.

READ MORE: Winnipeg concert venue taking performances online during coronavirus pandemic

The money raised will go to food banks serving Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country.

Food banks have been serving a record number of people since the pandemic began.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Central Okanagan food bank seeing record number of clients

The free live concert features  local bands such as old-time Rock-n-Rollers and country enthusiasts The Strolling Bones, plus special guests Rick ‘Poppa Dawg’ Halisheff, singer/song writers Gail and Karl Hourigan and Brayden Hillcoff.

The event is being co-hosted by Global Okanagan’s  Sydney Morton and Laurence East from the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Click here to access the link to the live concert.

If you would like to make a donation, you can click here. 

The live concert takes place Friday June 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

