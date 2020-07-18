Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 18, 2020 3:14 pm
With an increasing number of Nova Scotians complaining on social media about seeing cars entering the province with American plates, Premier Stephen McNeil has pledged to keep a closer watch on those showing up at the border from outside Atlantic Canada.
Two active cases of COVID-19 in the province remain as no new cases are reported Saturday.

The province says 365 tests were completed on Friday.

In total, Nova Scotia has had 59,420 negative test results and 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases.

Read more: Nova Scotia plans full return to classrooms this fall

There have been 63 deaths in connection to COVID-19 complications.

Currently, there are no individuals in hospital as a result of COVID-19, and 1,002 have been resolved.

According to a release, there are no licensed long-term care homes in the province with active cases of COVID-19.

Still, travellers coming into Nova Scotia outside of the Atlantic bubble are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

