Crime

Saskatoon Police arrest two suspects for fleeing traffic stop

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Saskatoon police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Saturday morning. File / Global News

Saskatoon police arrested two suspects who attempted to flee a traffic stop on Saturday morning.

Officers arrested a 33-year-old man and 26-year-old woman after they failed to pull over for police and sped north through town, according to a statement.

Police observed a suspicious vehicle near 8th Street and Broadway Avenue and tried to pull it over just after 3 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and drove “at high rates of speed” through the city onto Highway 11 towards Warman.

RCMP and Corman Park Police helped deploy a tire deflation device close to 4 a.m.

The suspects then tried to escape on foot in a rural area east of Warman.

Officers quickly arrested the male suspect and the female suspect attempted to hide but was taken into custody soon after with the help of a canine unit.

Along with the failure to stop for police, the man has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a weapon and possession of identity, for four different people.

The woman has been charged with a breach of undertaking, meaning she failed to uphold the conditions of a previous interaction with the legal system.

