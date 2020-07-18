Community rallies for dozens left homeless by 3-alarm Langley condo fire

Send this page to someone via email

The community is rallying to support dozens of residents displaced when a three-alarm fire badly damaged a Langley condo complex on Friday.

Two local businesses have stepped up to begin collecting donations.

SK Automarket is offering up a car lot at 19833 Fraser Highway as a donation drop-off point, and is calling for clothing and personal items.

Brogan’s Diner stayed open late to feed displaced residents, offered free breakfast, and is also collecting donations.

On Friday, firefighters said it would be some time before they could even enter the building, given significant damage to the structure.

Displaced residents were given hotel accommodations through emergency social services.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Massive fire badly damages Langley condo complex

There have been no reported injuries, but residents say several pets are missing.

City of Langley Fire Chief Rory Thompson said crews were called just after 6 p.m., and immediately realized they needed help from Langley Township crews as well.

Video from @GlobalBC chopper of the major fire burning in #LangleyBC. 56th Ave closed btwn 196th and 200th. pic.twitter.com/JplgShZUei — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) July 18, 2020

“When crews pulled out of the station, they saw quite a column of thick black smoke, so they called for a second and third alarm,” he said.

A property search reveals the Madison Station, a 49-unit, wood-framed and vinyl-clad complex at 19774 56th Ave., is about a dozen years old.

Story continues below advertisement

Brian, a neighbour who lives across the street, said the fire rapidly spread into the building’s roof.

“I turned around and the place was just engulfed, like somebody threw a fireball at it, it was just gone,” he said.

“All they could do was contain it, that was it. Just let it burn, it was insane.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with crews hoping to get better access to the building on Saturday.