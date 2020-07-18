John Lewis, U.S. congressman and civil rights leader, dies at 80

Send this page to someone via email

John Lewis, a long-serving U.S. Congress member and civil rights icon, has passed away at the age of 80.

Lewis announced in December that he had been diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer. He continued his work in Congress despite his illness and as he received treatment.

The last surviving speaker at the 1963 March on Washington, where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King gave his infamous “I Have a Dream” speech, Lewis also led the first march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., two years later, on a day that came to be known as “Bloody Sunday” after white police officers attacked the Black demonstrators.

Lewis suffered a head injury in the conflict, which began as a non-violent protest — a path Lewis championed throughout his life as both an activist and elected official.

He was elected to represent Georgia’s fifth congressional district in 1987, staying in office until his death.

In 2011, then-president Barack Obama awarded Lewis the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honour of the United States.

Lewis’ death was confirmed Friday evening by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who echoed her friend’s oft-quoted command to make “good trouble, necessary trouble” in the push for change and civil rights.

“John Lewis was a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation,” Pelosi said, calling him “the Conscious of Congress.”

“In the Congress, John Lewis was revered and beloved on both sides of the aisle and both sides of the Capitol. All of us were humbled to call Congressman Lewis a colleague, and are heartbroken by his passing. ”

John Lewis’s memory moves us all to, in the face of injustice, make “good trouble, necessary trouble.” May it be a comfort to his son John-Miles & his entire family that so many mourn their loss at this sad time. https://t.co/cPEn54Tpi6 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 18, 2020

