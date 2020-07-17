Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Massive fire badly damages Langley condo complex

By Simon Little Global News
Flames seen shooting from the roof of a Langley condo complex.
Flames seen shooting from the roof of a Langley condo complex. Global News

Firefighters were called to a large fire in a Langley City condo complex Friday evening.

Footage from the Global 1 helicopter showed massive flames shooting from the roof of the complex at 56 Avenue and 198 Street, and a column of black smoke could be seen from kilometres away.

No word yet on any injuries.

However multiple units in the building appear to be a complete loss.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Langley man accused of killing sibling, mother and her boyfriend in house fire

Story continues below advertisement

Photos shared with Global News show several units on the structure’s top floor that appear to be a total loss.

Trending Stories

Read more: Massive, searing-hot fire destroys south Vancouver condo building under construction

56 Avenue was closed between 196 and 200 Street.

It’s not yet clear where or how the fire broke out.

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireLangley FireCity of Langleylangley city firelangley condo fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers