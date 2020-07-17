Massive fire badly damages Langley condo complex

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters were called to a large fire in a Langley City condo complex Friday evening.

Footage from the Global 1 helicopter showed massive flames shooting from the roof of the complex at 56 Avenue and 198 Street, and a column of black smoke could be seen from kilometres away.

No word yet on any injuries.

However multiple units in the building appear to be a complete loss.

A #Langley condo on 56th Ave west of 200th St. has gone up in flames. Many people will be homeless.@GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/TipwFFt2lu — Ted Field (@tedfieldglobal) July 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Video from @GlobalBC chopper of the major fire burning in #LangleyBC. 56th Ave closed btwn 196th and 200th. pic.twitter.com/JplgShZUei — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) July 18, 2020

I ran down to get a better look and it seems everyone got out and was watching. Really surreal being down there, a lot of very upset people pic.twitter.com/cFAYXZL4QJ — Morgan Dobbs (@MrDobbs99) July 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Photos shared with Global News show several units on the structure’s top floor that appear to be a total loss.

56 Avenue was closed between 196 and 200 Street.

It’s not yet clear where or how the fire broke out.

More to come…