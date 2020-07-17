Massive fire badly damages Langley condo complex

Firefighters were called to a large fire in a Langley City condo complex Friday evening.
Footage from the Global 1 helicopter showed massive flames shooting from the roof of the complex at 56 Avenue and 198 Street, and a column of black smoke could be seen from kilometres away.
No word yet on any injuries.
However multiple units in the building appear to be a complete loss.
Photos shared with Global News show several units on the structure’s top floor that appear to be a total loss.
56 Avenue was closed between 196 and 200 Street.
It’s not yet clear where or how the fire broke out.
More to come…
