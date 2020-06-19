Fire destroys south Vancouver condo building under construction, other properties scorched

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver firefighters battled an intense fire that fully engulfed and destroyed a four-storey building under construction in south Vancouver Thursday evening.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Assistant Operations Chief Brian Bertuzzi tells Global News fire crews first arrived at West 62 Avenue and Columbia Street at 5:45 p.m. and were greeted by the sight of the upper two floors fully engulfed in flames.

Bertuzzi says crews immediately went into defensive mode and upgraded to a third alarm assignment, with their number one priority being to protect neighbouring properties to the west from the searing heat and embers that threatened to spread the fire further.

Crews went on the offensive in attacking the flames in a building to the west of the burning structure, a townhouse complex where the fire had spread into one unit. All occupants of that unit were safely evacuated.

“The amount of heat coming out of those third and fourth floors was unbelievable,” Bertuzzi said. “Radiant heat (from the main fire) penetrated into the roofline and reached that one (townhouse) unit.”

Bertuzzi says the intense radiant heat from the fire burned through fire hose lines in the back lane, scorched some neighbouring fencing, and cracked some windows in neighbouring properties.

Some nearby rooftops also sustained some damage from burning embers.

In all, there were no injuries reported. No construction workers were present at the time of the fire.

Fire engulfs a four-storey condo building at West 62nd Avenue and Columbia Street in south Vancouver Thursday evening. Wayne DeCoffe/Global News

Bertuzzi says the cause and origin of the fire is yet to be determined.

Firefighters took about an hour to knock down the fire, and spent the remainder of the evening chasing hot spots in the building. A crew will remain at the site overnight.