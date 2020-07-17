Lethbridge sees jump in COVID-19 cases as restrictions continue to ease

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Lethbridge has recently seen a jump in COVID-19 cases, with numbers more than tripling over the past week.

On July, 9, the number of active cases sat at just eight and as of Friday, that number has soared to 30.

“There’s probably a few reasons,” said Lizette Elumir-Tanner, medical officer of health for Alberta Health Services in the South zone. “There’s always many factors and one of them is the province is opening up a lot more. And so we’re just seeing a lot more cases that way.

“When you’re having more people interacting with each other, that’s going to be inevitable.” Tweet This

Elumir-Tanner said people experiencing fatigue in relation to following health guidelines can also partly explain the rise in cases.

“There’s a little bit of COVID[-19] exhaustion, so people are starting to get tired of all of these public health measures I think, and maybe that just makes people less cautious or worried as before,” she added.

As events continue to take place at one of Lethbridge’s biggest facilities, an executive at Exhibition Park said staff have observed visitors abiding by health guidelines.

“We are maintaining full social distancing in the farmers market,” said Mike Warkentin, the chief executive officer of Exhibition Park. “We are encouraging our vendors and our guests to wear masks [and] to hand sanitize.”

When it comes to making the use of masks mandatory across the city, the emergency management director with the City of Lethbridge says that’s something currently being looked into with AHS.

“We’re strongly suggesting that people [should be] using masks where appropriate to be used,” Marc Rathwell said. “They’re a great tool to help stop the spread, especially when we can’t stay physically distanced from folks.

“We’re working on the province on this.” Tweet This

If cases do continue to rise at an exponential rate, Rathwell says the province may have to shut things down again and reassess.

Alberta is currently in Phase 2 of its relaunch strategy. A date for the start of Phase 3 has yet to be announced.