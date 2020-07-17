BWXT soil resampling of properties near Peterborough facility begins July 20

Send this page to someone via email

BWXT Nuclear Energy Canada will begin ordered soil resampling on properties near its Peterborough facility beginning next week as part of its licence renewal application process.

According to the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, BWXT staff will begin soil sampling on July 20, with a particular focus on the soil at the nearby Prince of Wales Elementary School on Monaghan Road. The Peterborough plant currently assembles uranium dioxide pellets into CANDU reactor fuel bundles.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, the resampling is closed to the public and other interested parties,” the commission stated Friday. “We ask that members of the public respect the physical distancing and other protective measures in place.”

In March, following a three-day licence renewal hearing in Peterborough, the commission ordered BWXT to conduct soil samples and submit the results no later than Aug. 31.

BWXT is seeking a 10-year operating licence renewal for both its Peterborough and Toronto facilities. The company’s single licence for both facilities expires on Dec. 31.

BWXT is also seeking permission to produce uranium pellets at the Peterborough facility if the need ever arises.

The soil resampling order was made following the commission’s independent review, which showed “increasing” beryllium concentrations at properties near the BWXT plant. Residents and other opponents during the hearing voiced their concerns about beryllium emissions from the Monaghan Road facility.

“The commission has decided that it needs additional information on this topic, including the risk and source of the beryllium, before rendering a decision on this matter,” the commission stated in April.

Prior to the hearing and during the hearing, BWXT has claimed the beryllium increases aren’t related to its operations. The company maintains any of its own emissions are “several hundreds of times lower than the Ministry of Environment limits.”

The commission says further soil sampling under the Independent Environmental Monitoring Program is planned for 2021.

The commission will use the soil resampling results as part of the licence renewal request. The results and the supplementary submission will be made available to the public.

