COVID-19 case confirmed at Site C work camp in Fort St. John, B.C.

BC Hydro has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at its Site C work camp in Fort St. John.

The Crown corporation said Friday that a worker arrived at the camp from Alberta on Monday and immediately self-isolated after receiving test results from Alberta Health Services two days later.

A second COVID-19 test conducted by Northern Health on Thursday came back positive.

The worker is being cared for by an on-site health clinic and will continue isolating in a separate dormitory away from other workers, BC Hydro said.

BC Hydro says the person had not left camp or had any interaction with the local community. ​

The Northern Health Authority has initiated contact tracing, while Site C workers are being asked to self-monitor and report any symptoms.

According to the latest data, 65 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Northern Health region since the start of the pandemic.