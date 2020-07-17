Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 case confirmed at Site C work camp in Fort St. John, B.C.

By Jon Azpiri Global News
The Site C Dam location is seen along the Peace River in Fort St. John, B.C., on April 18, 2017.
The Site C Dam location is seen along the Peace River in Fort St. John, B.C., on April 18, 2017. The Canadian Press

BC Hydro has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at its Site C work camp in Fort St. John.

The Crown corporation said Friday that a worker arrived at the camp from Alberta on Monday and immediately self-isolated after receiving test results from Alberta Health Services two days later.

Global exclusive: Behind-the-scenes at the Site C workers camp
Global exclusive: Behind-the-scenes at the Site C workers camp

A second COVID-19 test conducted by Northern Health on Thursday came back positive.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The worker is being cared for by an on-site health clinic and will continue isolating in a separate dormitory away from other workers, BC Hydro said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

BC Hydro says the person had not left camp or had any interaction with the local community. ​

Read more: LNG Canada winds down, Site C work presses on amid coronavirus pandemic

The Northern Health Authority has initiated contact tracing, while Site C workers are being asked to self-monitor and report any symptoms.

According to the latest data, 65 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Northern Health region since the start of the pandemic.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsbc coronavirusbc hydroSite CSite C Damsite c coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers