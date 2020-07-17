Coronavirus: No new cases in HKPR region, health unit removes 1 case from Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new coronavirus cases Friday and removed one case from its overall total.

The health unit’s Friday update removed one case in Northumberland County, stating the case was “not a resident of the HKPR region.”

That places the county’s total at 24 cases, of which 21 are resolved.

There remain 172 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes and 10 in Haliburton County. Resolved cases remain unchanged with 151 and all 10, respectively.

Overall, the health unit’s total cases are now at 206, of which 182 are resolved — approximately 88 per cent.

Since the pandemic began, 11 people in the City of Kawartha Lakes have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, while one required hospitalized care in each of Northumberland and Haliburton counties.

There have been 32 deaths, 28 of which were among residents at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The numbers of high-risk contacts (asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are:

23 in the City of Kawartha Lakes — unchanged from Thursday

One in Northumberland County — unchanged

Zero Haliburton County — unchanged

On Monday, the health unit’s order for mandatory masks inside businesses went into effect.

