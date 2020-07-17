Rented Ferrari pulled over for speeding in Oakville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halton Regional Police have ticketed the driver of a rental car in Oakville, Ont., with speeding.

But this was not your typical rental car.

Officers stopped the driver of a black Ferrari Friday morning after police say the exotic sports car was clocked going 97 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Step one: rent exotic sports car Step two: go for a rip Step three: get pulled over within a few hundred meters of the rental agency for driving 97km/h in a 60. #Ticket #RoadSafety ^MRT pic.twitter.com/I9mJLa3avm — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) July 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the driver was pulled over near the rental car company.

0:23 Two vehicles with diplomatic plates pulled over for stunt driving in Northumberland County Two vehicles with diplomatic plates pulled over for stunt driving in Northumberland County