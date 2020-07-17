Rented Ferrari pulled over for speeding in Oakville, Ont.

Halton Regional Police have ticketed the driver of a rental car in Oakville, Ont., with speeding.
But this was not your typical rental car.
Officers stopped the driver of a black Ferrari Friday morning after police say the exotic sports car was clocked going 97 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
Police say the driver was pulled over near the rental car company.
