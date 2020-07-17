Menu

Crime

Man wanted on warrants after $430,000 in drugs seized in southeast Calgary bust

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 11:33 am
Items seized during the search of a residence in the 200 block of 13 Avenue Southeast on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, (left) and a photo of Dakota Rickie Foster, 26, (right).
Items seized during the search of a residence in the 200 block of 13 Avenue Southeast on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, (left) and a photo of Dakota Rickie Foster, 26, (right). Calgary Police Service handout

Calgary police have charged one man and are searching for another in connection to a sizeable drug seizure in the community of Victoria Park on Tuesday.

According to police, the search of the home came as the result of a drug trafficking investigation launched in February after a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Read more: 34-year-old man charged following $750,000 drug seizure in Calgary

While searching the residence, located in the 200 block of 13 Avenue Southeast, police said the following items were found:

• Four one-kilo bricks of cocaine
• 1,102 Oxycodone pills
• 133 grams of MDMA (ecstasy)
• 116 grams of psilocybin
• 28.6 grams of ketamine
• Four pills of GHB
• 35 bottles of liquid codeine
• $30,000 in cash

In total, police said the drugs seized were worth an estimated $430,000.

Police display the items seized during the search of a residence in the 200 block of 13 Avenue Southeast on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Police display the items seized during the search of a residence in the 200 block of 13 Avenue Southeast on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Calgary Police Service handout

Jesse Dale Jonsson, 25, was arrested near the residence. According to police, he’s charged with six drug-trafficking related offences and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, July 17.

Read more: Calgary man charged after guns, drugs seized from 2 homes: police

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of 26-year-old Dakota Rickie Foster.

According to police, Foster stands five foot eight and weighs 200 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Foster has a tattoo on the front of his neck as well as tattoos on both arms and on the fingers of his hands.

Dakota Rickie Foster, 26.
Dakota Rickie Foster, 26. Calgary Police Service handout

Anyone with information on where Foster could be is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or by contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously.

