Crime

Woman sent violent, disturbing message via iPhone AirDrop while riding B.C. bus

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 5:21 pm
Woman threatened with rape while riding a bus in Surrey.
Transit police are investigating a disturbing incident on a surrey bus. A woman was sent a threatening -- sexually explicit -- message via a smartphone function. Sarah MacDonald has more on how the incident unfolded and why police are warning the public to be vigilant. Warning: disturbing content.

Warning: Some readers may find the content of this story disturbing.

Transit police are now investigating a disturbing incident on a Surrey bus Tuesday night.

A Lower Mainland woman says she was sent a threatening and sexually explicit message from someone on the bus via a smartphone function.

The victim posted about her experience on Facebook, saying she had boarded the bus at Newton Exchange at 11 p.m.

Within minutes, she received a photo request via Apple’s AirDrop feature. This allows any iPhone user to send documents to any other iPhone user in the vicinity, providing the feature is turned on.

All the message said was “I’m going to rape you.”

The screenshot of the message that was shared on Facebook.
The screenshot of the message that was shared on Facebook.

The woman says she declined the request, took a screenshot, and contacted both friends and Transit police.

The request was sent two more times to her before she got off the bus, she says.

Transit police say they were able to get some surveillance footage from the bus and the investigation is ongoing.

“This is very unusual,” Const. Mike Yake with Transit police told Global News. “Our investigators do have certain avenues that they can use to investigate situations like this.”

The woman says she was very disturbed by the incident and wants to warn others that this can be very harmful and scary and is not a funny prank.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police can be reached by text at 877-777 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

