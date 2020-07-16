Black 2019 Mitsubishi identified as vehicle of interest in Abbotsford, B.C., shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified a vehicle of interest in connection with a shooting in Abbotsford, B.C., on July 10.

They believe a black 2019 Mitsubishi RVR is the suspect vehicle. Shortly after the shooting, a burning vehicle, believed to be the Mitsubishi, was found in the area of Lancelot Street.

IHIT would like to speak to anyone who has information about this vehicle.

Surveillance image of the black 2019 Mitsubishi RVR.

Karmjit Singh Sran, 43, was shot around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

Abbotsford police were called to the 2700 block of Lucern Crescent and found Sran with gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448) or email them at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).