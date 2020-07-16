Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Black 2019 Mitsubishi identified as vehicle of interest in Abbotsford, B.C., shooting

By Amy Judd Global News
Abbotsford police investigating a deadly shooting on Lucern Crescent on Friday, July 10.
Abbotsford police investigating a deadly shooting on Lucern Crescent on Friday, July 10. Heather-Rae Jensen

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified a vehicle of interest in connection with a shooting in Abbotsford, B.C., on July 10.

They believe a black 2019 Mitsubishi RVR is the suspect vehicle. Shortly after the shooting, a burning vehicle, believed to be the Mitsubishi, was found in the area of Lancelot Street.

IHIT would like to speak to anyone who has information about this vehicle.

Surveillance image of the black 2019 Mitsubishi RVR.
Surveillance image of the black 2019 Mitsubishi RVR.
Surveillance image of the black 2019 Mitsubishi RVR.
Surveillance image of the black 2019 Mitsubishi RVR.
Surveillance image of the black 2019 Mitsubishi RVR.
Surveillance image of the black 2019 Mitsubishi RVR.

Karmjit Singh Sran, 43, was shot around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Abbotsford police were called to the 2700 block of Lucern Crescent and found Sran with gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: IHIT names victim in targeted Abbotsford shooting; seeking dash cam footage

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448) or email them at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AbbotsfordIHITHomicide TeamAbbotsford shootingMitsubishi2019 Mitsubishi2019 Mitsubishi RVRAbbotsford IHIT
Flyers
More weekly flyers