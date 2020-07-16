Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 1 new case in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 2:20 pm
The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports one new case on Thursday.
The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports one new case on Thursday. Getty Images / File Photo

The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported one new case of coronavirus in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday.

That increases the municipality’s total to 172 cases. Of that total, 151 are now resolved, a number that is unchanged since Wednesday’s update.

Read more: Mask use expanding for Stage 3 businesses in Kawarthas, Northumberland and Haliburton County

Haliburton County reports all 10 of its cases are resolved.

In Northumberland County, there remain 25 cases of which 22 are resolved.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Overall, the health unit’s total cases are now at 207 of which 183 are resolved — approximately 88 per cent.

Trending Stories

Since the pandemic began, 11 people in the City of Kawartha Lakes have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, while one required hospitalized care in each of Northumberland and Haliburton counties.

Story continues below advertisement

The numbers of high-risk contacts (asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are:

  • 23 in the City of Kawartha Lakes — up from two on Wednesday
  • 1 in Northumberland County — unchanged
  • 0 in Haliburton County — unchanged

On Monday, the health unit’s order for mandatory masks inside businesses went into effect.

Mandatory masking goes into effect in Haliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health Unit catchment area
Mandatory masking goes into effect in Haliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health Unit catchment area
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Kawartha LakeslindsayNorthumberland CountyHaliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health UnitHKPRDHUHaliburton Countyhow many cases in Kawartha Lakes
Flyers
More weekly flyers