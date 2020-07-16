Coronavirus: 1 new case in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported one new case of coronavirus in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday.

That increases the municipality’s total to 172 cases. Of that total, 151 are now resolved, a number that is unchanged since Wednesday’s update.

Haliburton County reports all 10 of its cases are resolved.

In Northumberland County, there remain 25 cases of which 22 are resolved.

Overall, the health unit’s total cases are now at 207 of which 183 are resolved — approximately 88 per cent.

Since the pandemic began, 11 people in the City of Kawartha Lakes have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, while one required hospitalized care in each of Northumberland and Haliburton counties.

The numbers of high-risk contacts (asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are:

23 in the City of Kawartha Lakes — up from two on Wednesday

1 in Northumberland County — unchanged

0 in Haliburton County — unchanged

On Monday, the health unit’s order for mandatory masks inside businesses went into effect.

