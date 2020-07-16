Saint John police looking for information about West Side stabbing

Saint John police are looking for information after a stabbing on Wednesday.
Just before 10 p.m., police say officers were called to a West Side home and found a man who had been stabbed.
The man was treated by paramedics and then released from hospital.
The Major Crime Unit believes the stabbing may have occurred during an altercation at a business near Simms Corner, according to a police release.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed an altercation at a fast-food franchise parking lot in the Simms Corner area, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, to contact Saint John police at (506) 646-3333.
Police say the incident is under investigation.
