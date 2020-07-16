Menu

Crime

Saint John police looking for information about West Side stabbing

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 1:35 pm
Saint John Police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened July 15 around the Simms Corner area in the West Side.
Saint John police are looking for information after a stabbing on Wednesday.

Just before 10 p.m., police say officers were called to a West Side home and found a man who had been stabbed.

Read more: 20-year-old charged with second-degree murder in N.B. wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The man was treated by paramedics and then released from hospital.

The Major Crime Unit believes the stabbing may have occurred during an altercation at a business near Simms Corner, according to a police release.

Read more: Woman charged in connection with May homicide of Fredericton man

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed an altercation at a fast-food franchise parking lot in the Simms Corner area, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, to contact Saint John police at (506) 646-3333.

Police say the incident is under investigation.

