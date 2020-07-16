Menu

Health

Manitoba health officials to give live coronavirus update Thursday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin will update on Manitoba's COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin will update on Manitoba's COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer will give a live update on the province’s ongoing efforts against COVID-19 Thursday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference from the legislative building at 1 p.m.

Read more: No new coronavirus cases in Manitoba after small spike

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Health officials reported no new cases Wednesday after five new cases were identified Tuesday.

The five cases on Tuesday were the first new cases reported in Manitoba since the end of June.

Manitoba has had 330 probable and positive cases of the virus reported since March.

Read more: Manitoba reports 5 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, ending 13-day no-case streak

As of Wednesday, the province had five active cases and 318 people listed as recovered from COVID-19.

The number of people who have died in the province due to the coronavirus remains at seven.

Coronavirus: Manitoba Shared Health says workers to receive ‘enhanced access’ to specialized PPE
Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

