Kingston man charged with harassment after allegedly stalking ex-neighbour

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old man has been charged with harassment after Kingston police say he stalked and sent disturbing messages to an ex-neighbour.

On Monday night, police say the female victim reported being followed by the suspect to a friend’s residence in downtown Kingston.

According to police, the two had previously been neighbours, and during this time, the suspect had reportedly made her feel uncomfortable with unwanted attention.

After he moved out in March, the unwanted communication allegedly continued via social media and phone calls. According to police, the woman received disturbing images and content from the suspect on social media. He also allegedly continued to show up at her residence and follow her throughout the city when she left her home.

Story continues below advertisement

Police located the suspect in the area of Bath Road at Centennial Drive. He was arrested on Monday and transported to police headquarters, where he was held to attend a bail hearing the following day.

The accused was charged with harassment by threatening conduct.